Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $49,807.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,085.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MATX stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $711.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matson during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matson in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Matson by 64.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

