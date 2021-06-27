Insider Selling: Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) CFO Sells $53,550.00 in Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CDR opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 0.70%. Equities analysts predict that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 9.03%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDR. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

