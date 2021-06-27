Insider Selling: Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Sells $725,500.00 in Stock

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wyman Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brinker International alerts:

On Thursday, April 29th, Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of Brinker International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $59.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,958.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.80. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Brinker International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brinker International by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,857,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,056,000 after acquiring an additional 677,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Brinker International by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,146 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.