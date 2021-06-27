Insider Selling: 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Major Shareholder Sells 841,650 Shares of Stock

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -0.09. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.25.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NMTR shares. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 726,002 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699,672 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $1,195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 504,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $936,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

