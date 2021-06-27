Insider Buying: Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Purchases C$24,997.50 in Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM) Senior Officer Faramarz Kord-Gharachorloo purchased 45,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,997.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,340,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,287,063.80.

WM stock opened at C$0.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61. Wallbridge Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$1.33.

Get Wallbridge Mining alerts:

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Wallbridge Mining from C$1.65 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.