Insider Buying: PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Insider Purchases £69,200 in Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 20,000 shares of PureTech Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £69,200 ($90,410.24).

LON PRTC opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 377.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £986.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.43. PureTech Health plc has a 52-week low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85).

Get PureTech Health alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTC. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

See Also: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.