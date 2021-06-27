Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider David Till acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

OCI stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.18. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The firm has a market cap of £650.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCI shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

