Insider Buying: Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) Insider Acquires 7,000 Shares of Stock

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) insider David Till acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 359 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £25,130 ($32,832.51).

OCI stock opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 328.18. Oakley Capital Investments Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The firm has a market cap of £650.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OCI shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

About Oakley Capital Investments

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early, growth, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, industry consolidation, business roll-outs and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

