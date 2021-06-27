Insider Buying: Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Director Purchases $50,000,000.00 in Stock

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock opened at $8.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter worth about $29,676,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 1,035.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,781,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,633 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the first quarter worth about $13,873,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter worth about $8,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

