Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,155 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Image Sensing Systems worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Image Sensing Systems by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 32,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISNS opened at $6.91 on Friday. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94.

Image Sensing Systems (NASDAQ:ISNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Image Sensing Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%.

In related news, Director Joseph Patrick Daly acquired 4,473 shares of Image Sensing Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $30,237.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,666.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,173 shares of company stock valued at $48,843 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc develops and markets video and radar processing products for the intelligent transportation systems industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Intersection and Highway. It offers various vehicle and traffic detection products, including Autoscope video systems and RTMS radar systems that convert sensory input collected by video and radar modules into vehicle detection and traffic data used to operate, monitor, and enhance the efficiency of roadway infrastructure.

