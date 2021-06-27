IG Gold Price Reaches $0.0006 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. IG Gold has a market cap of $5.31 million and approximately $14,079.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001841 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00043265 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00051108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

