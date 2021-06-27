Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 220.80 ($2.88).

Several analysts have issued reports on IBST shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of IBST traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 212.60 ($2.78). The stock had a trading volume of 672,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,676. The company has a market capitalization of £870.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 223.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.46. Ibstock has a 52 week low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

