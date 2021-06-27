I/O Coin (IOC) Price Hits $0.0816

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $216.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0816 or 0.00000250 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00371249 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003098 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015909 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002303 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.81 or 0.00975752 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin (IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,951,223 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.