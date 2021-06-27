Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 223.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 99,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 28,385 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,502,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,258,000 after purchasing an additional 343,353 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.01 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

