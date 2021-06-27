Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Insider Dale Chappell Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) insider Dale Chappell sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Dale Chappell sold 133,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $2,433,543.28.

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 402,480 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $7,445,880.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Dale Chappell sold 158,486 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $3,076,213.26.

On Friday, June 4th, Dale Chappell sold 127,084 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $2,345,970.64.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Dale Chappell sold 76,126 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $1,447,155.26.

Humanigen stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Humanigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $33.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). Research analysts expect that Humanigen, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HGEN. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Humanigen in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Humanigen from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Humanigen by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Humanigen during the first quarter worth $244,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

