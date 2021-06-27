HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.58

HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.58 ($0.26) and traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.25). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 19 ($0.25), with a volume of 486,164 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.58.

In other news, insider Paul Quested acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($21,557.36).

HSS Hire Group plc offers tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through Rental and related revenue; and Services segments. The company provides tools and equipment, including small tools, powered access, and power generation, as well as hire-related services to construction firms, maintenance contractors, FM providers, engineers, tradesmen, retailers, factories, DIYers, and others; supplies, fits, manages, and services diesel generators for power generation needs; and offers heavy plant equipment, including excavators, diggers, and dumpers.

