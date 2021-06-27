HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $15.67 Billion

Analysts predict that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report sales of $15.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.75 billion. HP posted sales of $14.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year sales of $63.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.25 billion to $64.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.98 billion to $64.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HP.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.71. The company had a trading volume of 17,050,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,892,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.02. HP has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HP (HPQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.