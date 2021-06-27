HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Receives GBX 1,303.89 Average Target Price from Brokerages

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,303.89 ($17.04).

HSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of HomeServe in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,261 ($16.48) to GBX 1,215 ($15.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on HomeServe from GBX 1,380 ($18.03) to GBX 1,260 ($16.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get HomeServe alerts:

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, with a total value of £466,500 ($609,485.24). Over the last three months, insiders bought 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $46,680,320.

Shares of LON HSV traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 970 ($12.67). 856,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 807,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.42. HomeServe has a twelve month low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,008.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 19.80 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from HomeServe’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. HomeServe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.61%.

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.