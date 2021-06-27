Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Hilton Worldwide posted sales of $564.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 130.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $874.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 60.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 186.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLT traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.48. 5,399,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,600. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $69.83 and a 1-year high of $132.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

