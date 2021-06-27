Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of HKMPF stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.