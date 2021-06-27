Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) will announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,530. Heron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.52 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at $55,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $41,120 in the last quarter. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 690.6% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,106,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,803 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,691,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 419.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,039,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 839,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $8,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

