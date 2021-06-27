Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’ (HESAY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HESAY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Societe Generale upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. HSBC cut Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of HESAY opened at $146.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.29. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $80.20 and a 52 week high of $147.28.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

