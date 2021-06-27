Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

HENKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nord/LB upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS:HENKY opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $20.18 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a dividend of $0.5383 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.51%.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

