Helium One Global’s (HE1) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Helium One Global (LON:HE1) in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on the stock.

Helium One Global has a 12-month low of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 17.44.

About Helium One Global

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

