Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 74.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Nevro by 59.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of NVRO opened at $178.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.76 and a beta of 1.07. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.87 and a twelve month high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.55.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVRO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.90.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

