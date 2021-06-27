Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 20,000 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MXL opened at $41.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $44.05.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $318,942.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,403.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Lougheed sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

