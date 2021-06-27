Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 11,000 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of M/I Homes worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $248,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,107,905. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MHO. JMP Securities increased their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $58.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.13. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.37 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 5.39.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $828.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company’s revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

