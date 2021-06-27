Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 157,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,059,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 577,563 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,770.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $88,143.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at $368,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.58.

SCCO stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is 137.93%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

