Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.14% of CoreCivic worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.26. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CXW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.