Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.89 Million Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 264.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American States Water by 716.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $81.18 on Friday. American States Water has a 12-month low of $69.25 and a 12-month high of $83.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.03.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

