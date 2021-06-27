Head to Head Comparison: Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) & Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) and Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Plantronics and Telkom SA SOC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62% Telkom SA SOC N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Plantronics and Telkom SA SOC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Telkom SA SOC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telkom SA SOC has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plantronics and Telkom SA SOC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion 1.03 -$57.33 million $3.17 13.25 Telkom SA SOC $2.81 billion 0.61 $40.88 million N/A N/A

Telkom SA SOC has higher revenue and earnings than Plantronics.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Telkom SA SOC Company Profile

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity. It also provides fixed-line data services that consist of domestic and international data transmission services, and related information technology services; data center operations, including e-commerce, application service provider, hosting, data storage, email, and security services; and wideband code division multiple access services, such as fixed voice services, data services, and nomadic voice services. In addition, the company offers mobile communication services comprising voice services, data services, and handset sales services; and information and technology communication services, such as cloud services, infrastructure services, workspace services, and integration management services, as well as sells hardware and network equipment. Further, it provides directory and wireless data services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centurion, South Africa.

