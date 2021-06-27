Head to Head Analysis: Danone (DANOY) and The Competition

Danone (OTCMKTS: DANOY) is one of 27 public companies in the “Food & kindred products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Danone to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Danone and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danone 8 6 3 0 1.71 Danone Competitors 350 1195 1215 33 2.33

As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies have a potential upside of 7.94%. Given Danone’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Danone has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Danone and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Danone $26.98 billion $2.23 billion 18.21 Danone Competitors $9.53 billion $1.14 billion 8.37

Danone has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Danone is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Danone and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danone N/A N/A N/A Danone Competitors 4.62% 11.05% 4.59%

Risk & Volatility

Danone has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danone’s peers have a beta of 0.91, indicating that their average stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Danone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Danone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Food & kindred products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Danone pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Danone pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Food & kindred products” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 52.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Danone peers beat Danone on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

Danone Company Profile

Danone S.A. operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's. The company also offers specialized nutrition products for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers, infants, and young children under the Aptamil, Nutrilon, Gallia, Cow & Gate, BlÃ©dina, Bebelac, Olvarit, and Happy Family Organics brands. In addition, it provides tube feeding products under the Nutrison name; oral nutritional supplements under the Fortimel and NutriDrink names; and hypoallergenic products for children with allergies primarily under the Aptamil ProSyneo, Aptamil Pepti Syneo, and Neocate Syneo names. Further, the company offers water with natural fruit extracts, fruit juice, and vitamins under the evian, Volvic, Aqua, Mizone, Bonafont, Villavicencio, Villa del Sur, Hayat, Sirma, Fontvella, LanjarÃ³n, Salus, Aqua d'Or, and Zywiec Zdroj brands. It distributes its products through retail chains and traditional market outlets; convenience stores; hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies; and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Groupe Danone and changed its name to Danone S.A. in April 2009. Danone S.A. was incorporated in 1899 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

