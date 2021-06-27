HC Wainwright Raises Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Price Target to $42.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.86.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $37.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.50 and a 1 year high of $38.64.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $681,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,562.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $523,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,267 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRNA. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $128,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

Featured Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.