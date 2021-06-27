HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 723 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $312.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $198.40 and a twelve month high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.47.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

