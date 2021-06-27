HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 5,193 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 18.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned about 0.09% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 41,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QAI opened at $32.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.08. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 52-week low of $30.18 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

