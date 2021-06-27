HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 3,017 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,085 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.5% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $5,543,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 24.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Insights cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $85.62 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

