HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Argus started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

NYSE TSM opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $604.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $55.66 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

