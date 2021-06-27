HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,334 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,144,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,917,000 after acquiring an additional 193,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,060,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,209,000 after acquiring an additional 133,124 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $129.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock worth $1,657,357. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

