HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $344.45 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $351.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.35.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

