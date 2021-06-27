Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates €49.00 Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.70 ($43.18).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €33.30 ($39.18) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a one year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -118.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €34.14.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

