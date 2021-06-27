Harmony (ONE) Price Reaches $0.0633

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Harmony coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0633 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market capitalization of $646.10 million and approximately $52.37 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00091055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00051194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00019884 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,084,897,680 coins and its circulating supply is 10,213,955,680 coins. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

