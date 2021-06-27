Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 357,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 151,988 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.10% of Hanesbrands worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.91 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere acquired 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

