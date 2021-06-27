Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,239 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $6,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pinterest by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pinterest by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Pinterest by 24.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,363 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 13.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,266,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest stock opened at $76.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of -1,280.67 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total value of $4,125,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $5,996,006.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $64,243,151. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PINS. Wedbush reduced their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.58.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.