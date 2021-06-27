Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after acquiring an additional 325,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Shares of FITB opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $1,502,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

