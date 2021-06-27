Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 12,002 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 12,002 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.65.

NYSE BA opened at $248.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $239.62. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $145.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

