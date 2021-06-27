Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 32,964 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,964 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 34,831 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $353,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,001,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,676,000 after purchasing an additional 101,539 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.