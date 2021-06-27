Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,428 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Alliant Energy worth $11,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.13 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $45.99 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.14.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

