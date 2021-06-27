Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $14,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

NYSE:PNW opened at $82.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $69.29 and a one year high of $91.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.06.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

