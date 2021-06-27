Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,403 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $14,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 12,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total value of $1,842,361.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,664,083.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.44, for a total transaction of $100,018.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,036,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,103,280 in the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.33.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $425.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.76%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

