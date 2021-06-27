Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 2,079 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $13,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $989,033,000 after acquiring an additional 811,035 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,925,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 164.1% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 666,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 414,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 645,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,306,000 after purchasing an additional 225,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after purchasing an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on RS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $153.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $89.38 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,153.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

