Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.
Guaranty Federal Bancshares has increased its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NASDAQ:GFED opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.72. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33.
GFED has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.
About Guaranty Federal Bancshares
Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.
